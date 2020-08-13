Apeman’s mini 1080p dash camera records your drives for under $29 shipped

- Aug. 13th 2020 3:34 pm ET

0

YANTN US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Apeman 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $28.78 shipped with the code MQZAQES4 at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you nearly 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While some dash cameras are quite expensive, this model offers 1080p recording for those on a tighter budget. The compact design allows it to easily fit on your windshield without blocking your view. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 32GB microSD card from Samsung. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and offers plenty of storage for your dash camera. When it fills up, your dash camera will automatically delete the oldest footage to make way for new recordings.

If you already have a dash camera and are wanting to add a backup cam to your car, check out this model at Amazon. It’s available for $26 shipped and mounts to the top of your license plate for easy installation.

Apeman Dash Cam features:

1080P HIGH DEFINITION & SUPER NIGHT VISION – 1080P recording and advanced sensor ensure full high-definition recording during the day and night. Equipped with a wide-angle camera of 170°, it captures every detail on the way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Apeman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide