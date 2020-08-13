Apeman’s mini 1080p dash camera records your drives for under $29 shipped

YANTN US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Apeman 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $28.78 shipped with the code MQZAQES4 at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you nearly 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While some dash cameras are quite expensive, this model offers 1080p recording for those on a tighter budget. The compact design allows it to easily fit on your windshield without blocking your view. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 32GB microSD card from Samsung. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and offers plenty of storage for your dash camera. When it fills up, your dash camera will automatically delete the oldest footage to make way for new recordings.

If you already have a dash camera and are wanting to add a backup cam to your car, check out this model at Amazon. It’s available for $26 shipped and mounts to the top of your license plate for easy installation.

Apeman Dash Cam features:

1080P HIGH DEFINITION & SUPER NIGHT VISION – 1080P recording and advanced sensor ensure full high-definition recording during the day and night. Equipped with a wide-angle camera of 170°, it captures every detail on the way.

