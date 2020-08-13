Banana Republic Pre-Fall Sale takes extra 50% off sale items + 40% off sitewide

Banana Republic takes an extra 50% off sale items and 40% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Slim Lux Traveler Jeans that will be a go-to in your wardrobe this fall. Originally priced at $129, however during the sale you can find them for $77. These jeans were made for comfort with stretch-infused fabric and a flattering slim fit. The gray coloring is also very modern and fashionable for this season. Also, be sure to pair these jeans with the Authentic SUPIMA T-Shirt Hoodie for a stylish look and it’s priced at just $30, which is $20 off the going rate. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

