Ember’s iOS/Android Temperature Control Mug 2-pack now $130 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering a 2-pack of Ember 10-Oz. Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs for $129.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 for a 2-pack and typically fetching for around $85 or so each, they are currently starting at $100 via Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest around. While we have seen this bundle go for less previously, you’re still saving between $40 and at least $20 on each mug today. These 10-ounce smart mugs connect to the iOS or Android Ember app for precise temperature control of your favorite beverages, caffeine consumption tracking, and customizing the on-board LED. Each mug sports 1-hour of wireless battery life before you need to drop it on the included charging coaster for all-day use. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the newer, second-generation Ember mugs go for $100 a pop directly from Apple and at Amazon. The main difference here is an additional 30-minutes of battery life before you need the charging coaster, which might be a worthy trade off considering the price difference.

Otherwise, just score a YETI Rambler 14-ounce mug at a fraction of the price and call it a day. It will keep your favorites hot/cold for even longer with no batteries required and you won’t need to worry about it getting damaged in your bag.

More on the Ember Smart Mugs:

Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

