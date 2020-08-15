WOW apple cider vinegar shampoo + conditioner falls to $19.50 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WOW Skin Science (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner Set for $19.46 Prime shipped. Regularly going for $30, today’s pricing marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. This bundle delivers both shampoo and conditioner for a full-bodied experience. Said to help increase the gloss, hydration, and shine of your hair, it’ll also assist in reducing itchy scalp, dandruff, and frizz. There are no parabens or sulfates here, and it’s suitable for all hair types. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Already have great dandruff shampoo? Well, check out WOW’s Scalp Massager. It’s available for $8 Prime shipped on Amazon and helps to work your shampoo deep into your scalp. This can assist in further removing dandruff while washing and feels great in the process.

However, if you’re running low on shampoo, Amazon’s Solimo Dandruff Shampoo is a great alternative. At under $6.50 Prime shipped, it’ll save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. The main thing to note is this shampoo likely uses sulfates and parabens, so if you’re allergic, or just trying to stay away from those ingredients, this option likely won’t work well for you.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo features:

WOW shampoo and conditioner set uses virgin coconut and avocado oil to rejuvenate weak, thin, or damaged hair or dry scalp. The formulation of both oils replenish lost nutrition that’s vital in keeping strong, smooth hair.

Detoxify your hair and dry scalp to clear the buildups caused by dirt, filth, and style products. Apple cider vinegar removes filth that damages hair. Rich in vital protection to support healthier hair growth for men and women.

Improve your hair cleansing routine by using both to get the best long-lasting results. Enriched with essential keratin proteins, vitamins B5 & E, and saw palmetto extract to help moisturize, soften & strengthen hair strands.

