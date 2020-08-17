Coleman Gold Box is a great opportunity to upgrade camping gear from $9, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Coleman camping gear over 20% off low prices on highly-rated products starting at $9 Prime shipped. Some standouts here:
- Sleeping bag for warm weather 40°F: $21.34
- Cool weather 30°F: $23.99
- Coolers 3-Qt.: $9.23,
- Trailhead Cot: $31.99
- Propane stove: $26.06
- Screened canopy tent w/ 60-second setup: $129.99
- More!
Coleman Warm Weather Sleeping Bag features:
- 100% Polyester with fill 100% Polyester
- Imported
- For camping in temperatures between 40°F and 60°F. The warm weather bag fits heights up to 5 feet 11 inch
- 3 pound of ThermoTech insulation
- Polyester cover with soft tricot fiber blend liner
- ComfortCuff surrounds your face with softness
- Roll Control fasteners lock bag in place for easier rolling
