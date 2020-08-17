Coleman Gold Box is a great opportunity to upgrade camping gear from $9, more

- Aug. 17th 2020 7:43 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Coleman camping gear over 20% off low prices on highly-rated products starting at $9 Prime shipped. Some standouts here:

Coleman Warm Weather Sleeping Bag features:

  • 100% Polyester with fill 100% Polyester
  • Imported
  • For camping in temperatures between 40°F and 60°F. The warm weather bag fits heights up to 5 feet 11 inch
  • 3 pound of ThermoTech insulation
  • Polyester cover with soft tricot fiber blend liner
  • ComfortCuff surrounds your face with softness
  • Roll Control fasteners lock bag in place for easier rolling

