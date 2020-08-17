Nike, adidas, more at Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers 25% off orders of $49+

- Aug. 17th 2020 12:50 pm ET

Eastbay’s gearing you up for back to school and taking 25% off orders of $49 with promo code SVE25 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Get moving with the Brooks Launch 7 Running Shoes for men. These shoes are sure to boost your next run and are currently marked down to $75. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $100 and are available in six fun color options. This style is also made of mesh, which is great for keeping you cool and they’re cushioned for support. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off select sneakers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

