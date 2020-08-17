adidas updates your sneakers for a new season with 30% off select styles

adidas is currently offering 30% off select styles of shoes with code SNEAKERS at checkout. Creator Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your everyday sneaker with the NMD_R1 Shoes that are very versatile. These shoes are currently marked down to $98, which originally were priced at $140. This style will become a go-to in your wardrobe to pair with jeans, joggers, shorts, and more. They’re also infused with stretch to promote comfort and give you a natural stride. You can choose from three versatile color options as well as a women’s style for the same rate. With 195 reviews from adidas customers, the NMD_R1 Shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- NMD_R1 Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- NMD_R1 V2 Shoes $82 (Orig. $130)
- Nite Jogger Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- Stan Smith Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- Superstar Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- NMD_R1 Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- NMD_R1 V2 Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Superstar Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- Superstar Slip-On Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- Stan Smith Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
