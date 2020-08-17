Always have GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter in your car: $49.50 ($30 off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Peak Portable Car Jump Starter for $49.59 shipped with the code Z53RXX9W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically and beats our last mention by a few dollars. This is the perfect road trip accessory if your car’s battery routinely dies. I have a car I don’t drive often and it will sometimes die if I leave it parked long enough, so a portable jump-starter like this is crucial to getting back on the road quickly. It works with gas engines up to 8L and diesel up to 6L. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your vehicle doesn’t have a battery that frequently dies, then today’s deal might not be a need for your road trips. However, everyone should have Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 PD. It’s an absolute must if you’re wanting to get something a bit smaller. The main thing to keep in mind here is that it won’t power a car, but, it’ll easily recharge your iPhone or iPad. Offering a 10000mAh capacity and 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, this portable battery is just $26 Prime shipped.

Something else that I consider an essential while traveling at all is the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight. I don’t leave the house without my I3E, as it provides plenty of illumination in its compact form-factor. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

CAR JUMP STARTER: The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

