Illuminate your stairs with these 150-lumen LED lights at under $9.50 each

Torchstar (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LEONLITE 120V Dimmable LED Step Light for $9.34 Prime shipped with the code OPYRZRCT at checkout. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s deal saves you 45% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you have stairs that need a bit of extra illumination at night, these lights are perfect up to the task. It offers 150-lumens of brightness and is dimmable so you can truly customize the light output. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to add some lighting to your outdoor space? Well, this step light is solar-powered and designed to illuminate your decking or outdoor stairs. It’s available at Amazon for just $8 Prime shipped right now. Thanks to its built-in solar panel, you’ll not have to worry about any type of wiring and you’ll never have to change the batteries.

LEONLITE LED Step Light features:

User-Friendly Design: Only using 3.5W of power for a non-glare glow without light leak loss, this LED step light improves personal safety at night. This step light uses AC 120V power so you don’t need a transformer

Smooth Dimming: Compatible with most dimmers on the market and with a 100% to 5% dimming capacity, this step light provides a cozy and warm white glow

Easy to Install: The included complete accessories and 6.8inch power cord make installing this step light easy. Max compatible with a 4.33inch(L) ×2.2inch(W)×2.8inch(H) j-box, letting you directly replace your old step lights

