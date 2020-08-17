Illuminate your stairs with these 150-lumen LED lights at under $9.50 each

- Aug. 17th 2020 7:33 pm ET

0

Torchstar (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LEONLITE 120V Dimmable LED Step Light for $9.34 Prime shipped with the code OPYRZRCT at checkout. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s deal saves you 45% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you have stairs that need a bit of extra illumination at night, these lights are perfect up to the task. It offers 150-lumens of brightness and is dimmable so you can truly customize the light output. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to add some lighting to your outdoor space? Well, this step light is solar-powered and designed to illuminate your decking or outdoor stairs. It’s available at Amazon for just $8 Prime shipped right now. Thanks to its built-in solar panel, you’ll not have to worry about any type of wiring and you’ll never have to change the batteries.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup to find other great LED and energy-saving products. Today, we’ve got Milwaukee’s M18 string trimmer down to $214 shipped from its $300 going rate. Plus, we’re tracking Wi-Fi smart switches and much more on sale today.

LEONLITE LED Step Light features:

  • User-Friendly Design: Only using 3.5W of power for a non-glare glow without light leak loss, this LED step light improves personal safety at night. This step light uses AC 120V power so you don’t need a transformer
  • Smooth Dimming: Compatible with most dimmers on the market and with a 100% to 5% dimming capacity, this step light provides a cozy and warm white glow
  • Easy to Install: The included complete accessories and 6.8inch power cord make installing this step light easy. Max compatible with a 4.33inch(L) ×2.2inch(W)×2.8inch(H) j-box, letting you directly replace your old step lights

