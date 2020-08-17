Marpac’s Hushh Noise Machine keeps you and the baby asleep at $19 (Reg. $30)

Woot is now offering the Marpac Hushh Portable White Noise Machine for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30, and currently ons ale for $24 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $20, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This model is designed to drown out background noise for improved relaxation, to keep the baby asleep, and more. It features three soothing sounds including bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf, with manual volume control. It also has a nice child lock and gentle amber nightlight along with the USB charging cable. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon where it sits as the best-selling product of its type. More deltas below.

While you will find some models in the $20 range, there really aren’t very many for less than $19 out there. This AIRSEE Sound Machine and Night Light however, comes in a few bucks less and includes significantly more built-in sound options. The overall design isn’t quite as modern-looking, but it will get the job done for less.

Otherwise, if you don’t mind leaving your phone running all night, just go score the free version of the Slumber app and call it a day.

Or just head over to our home good deal hub where you’ll find a host of notable deals on DIY tool kits, kitchenware, and much more.

More on the Marpac Hushh Portable Noise Machine:

White noise is more than just recordings of ocean waves and rain sounds. White noise is a collection of sounds that has the same intensity through the audible range, creating a uniform sound perfect for masking loud disruptions. In other words, white noise “smooths” out your audible environment for sleeping, studying, focusing, and more! While we call it “white noise” because that’s the most commonly used industry term, our Dohm products are actually creating pink noise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!