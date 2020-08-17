Philips Sonicare 7500 toothbrush hits all-time low on Amazon Gold Box: $110 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Philips Sonicare 7500 electric toothbrush in black, white and pink for an all time low price of $109.99 shipped. That’s $60 off list prices and $40 less than we’ve ever seen for this 4.4/5 star rated electric toothbrush, stand and travel case. Now is a great time to make the jump to an electric toothbrush and finally upgrade your daily hygiene routine.
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Features:
- Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard
- Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report
- Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+
- Take your Philips Sonicare on the go with the charging travel case
- With Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can set up automatic deliveries so you never run out of brush heads again
