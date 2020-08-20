Every woodworker should have this 4-pack of BESSEY clamps at just $15

Home Depot is offering a 4-pack of BESSEY Clutch Clamps for $14.97 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, B&H charges $32 and third-parties at Amazon have it listed for around $24. Today’s deal saves you around 40% from its regular rate at Home Depot and is the best available. If you’re doing any form of woodworking, you can never have enough clamps. This kit gives you four more F-style clamps with two having a total reach of 6-inches each and two being 12-inches each. After slipping the bottom jaw up to your wood piece, the hand crank will allow you to apply the final bit of pressure needed to lock your project in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need one longer clamp, this 36-inch F-style model is a great option. It can be picked up on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped and is great to use with larger projects like tabletops or benches.

However, if woodworking isn’t a major pastime of yours, then why not opt for this 6-pack of clamps instead? They have a multitude of uses and can hold things to tables, be used for art projects, and much more. At just $8.50 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those on tighter budgets.

BESSEY Clutch Clamp features:

This special 4-Pack is a great way to expand your clamp collection, as you can never have too many clamps. Each 4-piece package contains 2 each of the 6 in. GSCC2.506 and 12 in. GSCC2.512 clamp. The BESSEY clutch style clamps are a popular and economical design that can be used for a wide range of woodworking and DIY projects. There are many other clamps available in the GSCC series ranging in size from 6 in. to 36 in. clamping capacity

