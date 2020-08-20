Google’s Pixel 4a drops to $10 per month at Verizon (Save $140)

Verizon Wireless is offering the latest Google Pixel 4a 128GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month when you add a new line to your account. Note: Activation fees may apply and can vary. This effectively makes the Pixel 4a $240 after 24-months, saving you $140 from its retail price and is the best deal that we’ve tracked all-time on a major carrier. The Pixel 4a is Google’s latest smartphone that offers plenty of features for those on a tighter budget. You’ll find a killer camera, guaranteed 2-years of software updates, and 128GB of storage here. Unsure if Google’s Pixel 4a is right for you? We said that it was a “superb smartphone on a budget, and a formula Google should remember” in our hands-on review.

Given that you’re saving $140 with today’s lead deal, why not put some of that extra cash toward accessories for your new devices. The Spigen Liquid Crystal Case is perfect for keeping your Pixel 4a safe. It’s just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and would be a fantastic option to keep your phone safe.

Also, this 2-pack of ESR tempered glass screen protectors is an absolute must. They’ll attach to your display and help prevent scratches and cracks, either from it being in a pocket/purse or from hitting the ground. Costing only $12 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase here.

Google Pixel 4a features:

Capture great photos using your cell phone on the 12 MP dual pixel rear camera with features like Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode; share photos directly from the viewfinder of your Pixel camera to Google and popular third party apps

The Adaptive Battery lasts up to 24 hours[1] as it learns your favorite apps and reduces power to the ones you rarely use

HDR+ makes your photos look better by automatically adjusting for color and lighting; Night Sight lets you capture rich detail and color even in the dark; Portrait Mode helps you take beautiful portraits with a DSLR quality look

