Westek’s indoor corded motion-activated plug drops to under $15 at Amazon

- Aug. 20th 2020 7:43 pm ET

$20+ $15
Amazon is offering the Westek Indoor Corded Motion-activated Plug for $14.81 Prime shipped. Down from its going rate of around $20 or more, today’s deal comes within $0.50 of its lowest price in 2020 that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to trigger anything that’s plug-in via motion, this is a great way to do so. Just plug it into the wall and place the sensor where you want it to be triggered. Once motion is detected, the device will turn on for 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, or 20-minutes before powering off. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you would rather have remote control over your outlets, this option BN-LINK is a great choice. You’ll find that it’s just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and you’ll be able to expand in the future to include more plugs.

However, if it’s smarts that you’re after, Gosund’s Wi-Fi plug is a fantastic alternative to the options above. It has support for both Alexa and Assistant voice commands and is quite compact. There’s no motion activation here, and you’ll need to either use a voice command or smartphone app to turn it on or off, so do keep that in mind. At just $7 Prime shipped, it’s great for those on a tighter budget.

Westek Motion-activated Plug features:

  • Allows you to turn on lights, radios, and other small appliances in the home when motion is detected and can be programmed to turn off after 1, 2, 5, 10, or 20 minutes.
  • 100 degree detection zone detects motion up to 25 ft away. Eliminates the need to fumble in the dark for a switch or pull string.
  • Can either be mounted on a wall or placed in the included weighted base to sit on a table, counter, or any flat surface for optimal positioning.

