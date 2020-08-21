Milwaukee’s 12-piece Hole Dozer set falls to $30 at Home Depot (Save 50%)

Home Depot is offering the 12-piece Milwaukee Hole Dozer Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set for $29.88 shipped. Down 50% from its list price of $60, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for Milwaukee’s Hole Dozer sets and is the best available. This kit comes with multiple hole saws ranging from 3/4-inch to 1 3/4-inch, giving you the ability to drill a wide variety of holes. Its bi-metal construction means it can work with wood, plastic, metal, and more, further expanding your capabilities. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to drop that much on a hole saw set, Amazon has a 16-piece kit for $19 Primes shipped. While not made of the exact same materials, and there’s no bi-metal design here, you’ll still have a killer hole saw kit that’s great for a multitude of uses.

Maybe you’ve yet to pick up a drill, meaning you couldn’t utilize the hole saws in today’s lead deal. Well, be sure to check out Makita’s 18V brushless drill/driver kit. You’ll find the drill itself, a battery, charger, and bag included here, all for $99 shipped.

Milwaukee Hole Dozer Set features:

The MILWAUKEE 12-Piece HOLE DOZER Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit features Rip Guard, the strongest tooth form in the industry, backed by the Rip Guard Limited Lifetime Tooth Break Warranty, an industry first. Each tooth is built with more steel behind the cutting edge for added strength. This added tooth strength with 8% cobalt provides longer tooth life, giving users increased productivity on the jobsite, as well as continued hole quality. The HOLE DOZER Hole Saws include an All-Access Slot design that gives users full access during plug removal. These All-Access Slots increase productivity and eliminate wasted downtime between holes by providing better access. For fast, tool-free change-outs, use Milwaukee’s Universal Quick-Change Arbors: 49-56-7240, 49-56-7250, and 49-56-9100.

