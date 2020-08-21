Upgrade to Makita’s 18V Brushless Driver-Drill Kit: $99 at Amazon (Reg. $135)

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V Brushless Cordless Driver-Drill Kit (XFD061) for $99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $36 off the going rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Arming yourself with this Makita offering is bound to make upcoming projects a breeze. It boasts a 2-speed transmission that can spin up to 1,550 times per minute. Thanks to a brushless motor, owners stand to benefit from optimized battery usage that will keep them up and running for roughly 50% longer between charges. This technology also eliminates carbon brushes, allowing it to “run cooler and more efficiently for longer life.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Still craving more tool deals? Swing by yesterday’s roundup of Home Depot’s Labor Day sale. There you’ll find notable discounts on DEWALT, outdoor tools, and more. Our favorite from the batch is RIDGID’s 18V Compact Drill/Driver which happens to be 20% off right now.

A great meal can refuel you so you’re ready to get back to knocking out projects. That’s why I recommend you have a look at the deal we spotted on Masterbuilt’s Smart Smoker. It’s currently available for $50 off, bringing it back to a 2020 Amazon low of $280. Owners can use their smartphone to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperatures, and more.

Makita 18V Brushless Driver-Drill Kit features:

Mechanical 2 speed transmission (0 400 & 0 1, 550 RPM) for a wide range of drilling and fastening applications

BL Brushless motor delivers 530 inch pounds Of max torque

Efficient BL Brushless motor is electronically controlled to optimize battery energy use for up to 50percentage longer run time per charge

