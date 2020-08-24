ASROCK’s all-new H470 Steel Legend LGA1200 motherboard hits Amazon low at $125

Amazon is offering the ASROCK H470 Steel Legend LGA1200 10th Generation Intel Motherboard for $124.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down over 10% from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. Offering support for the latest 10th generation Intel processors, it gives you the ability to run the latest-and-greatest that team blue has to offer. There’s an 11-phase power setup, native support for up to DDR4-2933, AMD CrossFireX, dual PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, and even a Wi-Fi M.2 slot for expansion later. Reviews are slim on ASROCK’s latest motherboard, but they’re a very well-rated company overall.

The ASUS Prime H470-PLUS/CSM LGA1200 10th Generation Intel Motherboard offers a similar experience at $5 less. That’s right, it comes in at $120 shipped on Amazon and still delivers support for Intel’s latest and greatest. The power stage takes a step down to 6+1+1, you’ll lose out on AMD CrossFireX, and the ability to add Wi-Fi later on through a dedicated M.2 slot. But, overall, this motherboard is fantastic if you prefer ASUS to ASROCK for a motherboard brand.

Want to build a new PC, but have it take up a small footprint? Well, NZXT’s H1 case is our favorite choice in this category. It’s what my personal gaming rig is housed in and I absolutely love it. It’s super compact, includes a power supply and 120mm all-in-one cooler, and offers a gorgeous design.

ASROCK H470 Steel Legend features:

Steel Legend represents the philosophical state of rock-solid durability and irresistible aesthetics. Built around most demanding specs and features, the Steel Legend series aims at daily users and mainstream enthusiasts! Providing a strong array of materials/components to ensure a stable and reliable performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!