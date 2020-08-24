Banana Republic takes 40% off sitewide and extra 20% off your purchase

Banana Republic Flash Sale takes 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks for men is the Brushed Waffle-Knit Shirt Jacket that’s very on-trend for this season. Originally priced at $99, however during the sale you can find it for $47. This shirt jacket doubles as two items in one and is sure to give you a polished look wherever you go. You can also pair it with chino pants or jeans alike. Plus, it’s available in three color options and can easily be layered during cold weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and shop the rest of the sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s August Markdowns that are offering up to 60% off hundreds of items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!