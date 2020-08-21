Lululemon’s August Markdowns take up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, shorts, more

Lululemon’s August Markdowns are here with up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Note: all sales are final. One of the most notable deals for men is the Commission 9-inch Short in Light for $49. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $88. This style is great for workouts or everyday wear and come in several different color options. The fabric is also sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and hits at the perfect length. Also, be sure to pair these shorts with the Metal Vent Breath Long Sleeve Shirt that’s also on sale for $59 and regularly priced at $88. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Pack Light Pullover is another standout. Originally priced at $128, however during the sale you can find it for $79. This jacket is unique and can transform into a backpack for convenient carrying and perfect for traveling. It’s also available in three color options and will be a go-to for this fall.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Marmot End of Summer Sale that’s offering 30 to 50% off sitewide and free delivery.

