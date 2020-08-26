Upgrade your smart home with these Wi-Fi Alexa/Assistant LED strips from $19

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 65.6-foot Wi-Fi Alexa/Assistant RGB LED Light Strip for $48.99 shipped with the code NSB8AID3 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $70, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for this model. Offering built-in Wi-Fi and support for both Alexa and Assistant, this LED strip is perfect for any smart home. You’ll be able to use a smartphone app or voice commands to change the color, brightness, and power, providing a well-rounded experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for other great smart home deals.

We’ve also spotted that Govee US via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Wi-Fi Alexa/Assistant RGB LED Strip for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code MJQH8DOD at checkout. Down from its $26 list price, today’s deal offers up over 26% off. You’ll find the same native Alexa or Assistant integration here, alongside Wi-Fi connectivity, delivering a smart experience that can be used from near or far. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to spice up your home theater? Well, this 6.56-foot RGB LED strip runs off your TV’s USB port, which helps keep cables clean behind your display. It has a remote that can change the color, brightness, and more, making it simple to set up and use. At just $12 Prime shipped, this is a must-have for any home theater.

Govee Wi-Fi Alexa/Assistant RGB LED Strip features:

Hassle-free Voice Control: The strip lights work with Alexa and Google Assisant, offering you a smarter way to control lights. Simply ask to turn on or off, brighten or dim and set desired colors. Free your hands and save your time for more things to do. (CANNOT connect to 5G WiFi.)

65.6ft Long Strip Lights: 2 rolls of 32.8ft strip lights are long enough to reach around your entire room and light the whole place up. Perfect for bedroom, living room, cupboard, bar, etc. (NOTE: Connectors NOT included, you will need to buy EXTRA 4-PIN CONNECTORS for reconnection)

Multiple Control Ways: Take complete control of lights via 3 ways: Govee Home app, IR remote and control box. Full-featured app provides 16 million colors, multiple Scene Modes, Timer and much more functions. IR remote and control box allow controlling in a straightforward way.

