Kershaw’s Framelock-Assisted Pocket Knife plummets 50% at Amazon, now $32

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Framelock-Assisted 3-inch Pocket Knife for $32.28 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, so you may want to hurry. Today’s deal is $32 or so off what it’s been averaging there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Kershaw pocket knife boasts a 3-inch blade that’s comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The back is pure steel and the front handle features a “smooth feel and classy look.” A deep-carry clip ensures it is ready to be sturdily stowed in a pocket for whenever you need to open a box, dice up some fruit, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The knife above is a great option to take on your next camping trip. You know what else is? The new Mobi X Camper Trailer. Despite measuring only 12-feet long, it innovatively can sleep six people. On the outside you’ll find a fold-down countertop that conceals pots, pans, cutlery, and more. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

On the hunt for a multi-tool? If so, be sure to peruse our list of the best from under $5. Brands include Gerber, Leatherman and others. There you’ll find a wide range of solutions from budget-focused to high-end, delivering a handy list of options you might otherwise overlook.

