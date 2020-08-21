Competition has been heating up in the tiny house and camper trailer space. Despite this, Mobi Nomad is doubling down its efforts with a new and more compact solution called Mobi X. It sets itself apart by expanding into a large living space with amenities like a shower and kitchen, despite only measuring 12 feet in length. Along the side you’ll find a large window that provides great views and picturesque reflections when spending time outside. Continue reading to learn more.

Compact Mobi X converts into a 6-person sleeper

The latest from Mobi Nomad tries to wear all sorts of hats with a design that can shape-shift in a multitude of ways. Standout features include rooftop, bathroom, or bedroom tents, allowing it to comfortably sleep up to six people.

Once you’ve arrived at your destination, campers have a fully furnished kitchen at their disposal. Simply fold down the countertop along the side to find pots, pans, cutlery, and more. A 150-liter water tank ensures that everyone can stay properly hydrated, too.

At some point people will need to go to the bathroom, and to accommodate this, Mobi X bundles a Sanipotti toilet. Taking a shower is also a breeze, thanks to the inclusion of an outdoor shower and automatic water heater in the standard Mobi X package.

A ladder on the side of this camper provides quick and easy access to a rooftop tent, the place where two people can catch some sleep. Two more can rest inside, and an optional outdoor tent is where others will find more basic sleeping arrangements.

Owners can juice up smartphones and other electrical items using its built-in 105-Ah deep-cycle battery. Battery monitoring capabilities ensure that campers can gauge just how much power remains. Thankfully if the battery does run out, lineups from Jackery and others have you covered with portable power banks that can leave you with a bit more juice.

Pricing and availability

Initial pricing for Mobi Nomad’s new Mobi X starts at $29,000. This includes a fully equipped kitchen, outdoor shower, 150-liter water tank, and the list goes on. As with similar campers, additional features are available, but they’ll cost extra. Examples include solar power, which is something that comes standard in Natura, an impressive tiny house we recently covered.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the pricing of Mobi X can’t compete with something like Polydrop or Allwood’s DIY cabins, it significantly undercuts Airstream Basecamp 20. It also boasts rugged styling that beckons you to take it off-road.

