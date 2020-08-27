LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide sports HDR10, much more at $399 shipped ($100 off)

BuyDig is offering the LG 34-inch 1440p HDR10 UltraWide Monitor for $399 shipped with the code SAVE100 at checkout. Down from its $500 going rate direct and $497 pricing at B&H, today’s deal is among the lowest that we’ve tracked. I picked up an UltraWide monitor a few years back and honestly, it was the best office upgrade I’ve ever made outside of newer/faster computers. You can have more applications open or just see more information in general, given the wider aspect ratio of 21:9. Plus, with a 1440p resolution and HDR10 in tow, this monitor will deliver a high-quality and crisp picture. Inputs include two HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and more. Ratings are thin but positive on this specific model, and LG is well-reviewed overall.

Step down from the LG namesake to save some cash. Sceptre’s 35-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor is available for $380 shipped. You’ll see up to a 100Hz refresh rate here with AMD FreeSync compatibility, but lose out on HDR10 compatibility, so do keep that in mind.

However, picking up the Sceptre 30-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor saves even more. The biggest downside here is that you’ll find a lower resolution and a slightly smaller screen overall, but, at $229 shipped on Amazon, it costs around 50% of what today’s deal does.

LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide features:

The 34WN750-B 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync HDR IPS Monitor from LG features plenty of screen real-estate for users to work with. Measuring 34″ diagonally, it has a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution. With a display of this size, users can easily take advantage of PiP (Picture-in-Picture), PbP (Picture-by-Picture), and multi-window viewing to help improve their multitasking efficiency and capabilities. Other specs include a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and support for 16.7 million colors, which on an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, helps to deliver vivid colors and contrast. Connectivity options include HDMI and DisplayPort, and its stand supports tilt and height adjustments to best fit your viewing preference.

