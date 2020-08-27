Oakley offers deals from just $15 during its End of Summer Sale + free shipping

- Aug. 27th 2020 11:51 am ET

0

Oakley is offering up to 60% off apparel and accessories for men from $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you have a golf outing for the end of summer or early fall, the Gradient Gravity Polo 2.0 Shirt is a must-have. Priced at just $46, this shirt will keep you comfortable and stylish during your swing. To compare, it was originally priced at $65. This shirt is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and easy to layer. Once the weather cools down, it would also be perfect to place the Golf Jacket over your polo for a stylish look. Plus, the jacket is currently marked down to $66 and regularly goes for $110. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

Also, be sure to check out the Banana Republic Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
oakley

oakley

About the Author