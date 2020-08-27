TaoTronics’ 400-lumen LED desk lamp is great for at-home schooling, now $25

TaoTronics is offering its 400-lumen LED Desk Lamp for $24.99 shipped with the code LED028 at checkout. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This LED lamp is great for your school-from-home setup, should you be undertaking distance learning this year. It offers 400-lumens of brightness, as well as five different color temperatures, making it fully customizable to your needs. There’s also a brightness knob, as well as both a 1-hour and sleep timer for further fine-tuning. On the side, you’ll find a 5V/1A USB-A plug to recharge your smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you need a more portable lighting option, this USB-powered desk lamp is a fantastic option. That’s right, it can be powered via USB, and it even includes a spare adapter should you not have an extra plug right now. At under $20 Prime shipped, you’ll be able to clip this anywhere you decide to study this semester. You’ll even be able to choose between multiple brightness levels and color temperatures, just like today’s lead deal.

However, picking up a dedicated desk lamp that requires AC power and is a bit bulkier will save even more. You’ll need to supply a bulb for this model, as it ditches built-in LEDs with brightness and color temperature adjustments to come in at a lower price. But, for $13 Prime shipped, it’s a fantastic option to light up your desk.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp features:

5 different Color temperatures: create the ideal lighting atmosphere for any situation with 5 Color modes and a Gradient Dimming that is controlled via fine-tuning knob

State of the art LEDs: light up any room with a bright yet natural LED panel that reaches up to 1, 000 Lux while still being comfortable and soft on your eyes

Old fashioned buttons: the tactile Controls can be easily found in the middle of the night and the retro-style design gives the lamp a stylish flair

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!