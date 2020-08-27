TOMS takes extra 30% off all markdowns: Sneakers, sandals, more

TOMS is updating your shoes for back to school and offering an extra 30% off all markdowns with promo code BYESUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Our top pick for men is the Baja Slip-On Sneaker. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $31. The slip-on design makes it a perfect option for back to school and they can be worn with shorts or jeans alike. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort and come in eight different color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

For women, the Mariposa Sandals are another standout from this sale and are currently marked down to $35. For comparison, these sandals were originally priced at $90. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because of how versatile they are. You can pair these sandals with jeans, dresses, skirts, shorts, and more.

