Score a 6-pack of motion-sensing LED under cabinet lights at below $4.50 each

SZOKLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Under Cabinet Motion-sensing LED Lights for $25.98 shipped with the code FVR7S7EJ at checkout. Down from $37, you’ll save nearly 30% with this sale, which comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These under cabinet lights are perfect for illuminating your countertop. They have built-in motion sensors, allowing them to only turn on when your hands are actively underneath that cabinet. You could also install them into a closet, where they’d turn on once your hands start looking for clothes or other things. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Ditch the need for supplying your own battery and save a few bucks. This rechargeable motion-sensing LED light is available for $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll only get a single light here, this model offers a more sleek design and built-in battery.
Looking for a portable LED light? This rechargeable flashlight offers both crank and solar power options for just $7 Prime shipped. It’s a must-have with stormy season upon us, as it delivers light when you need it without having to worry about batteries at all.
SZOKLED Under Cabinet LED Light features:
- This motion sensor lights turn on automatically within 10 ft in the dark. Turn off automatically after 12-17 seconds if no motion detected. It will turn on only when motion is detected in dark
- Motion sensor closet lights can be installed in seconds by 3M adhesive strip with magnetic and detach easily also, change battery easily, no tools, screws
- Night lights include 10 pcs high quality LEDs, Not like a reading lamp but enough to see clearly in dark, operated by 4pcs AAA battery, low power consumption, long battery lifespan, rechargeable battery is highly recommended
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!