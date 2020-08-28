Score a 6-pack of motion-sensing LED under cabinet lights at below $4.50 each

SZOKLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Under Cabinet Motion-sensing LED Lights for $25.98 shipped with the code FVR7S7EJ at checkout. Down from $37, you’ll save nearly 30% with this sale, which comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These under cabinet lights are perfect for illuminating your countertop. They have built-in motion sensors, allowing them to only turn on when your hands are actively underneath that cabinet. You could also install them into a closet, where they’d turn on once your hands start looking for clothes or other things. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the need for supplying your own battery and save a few bucks. This rechargeable motion-sensing LED light is available for $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll only get a single light here, this model offers a more sleek design and built-in battery.

Looking for a portable LED light? This rechargeable flashlight offers both crank and solar power options for just $7 Prime shipped. It’s a must-have with stormy season upon us, as it delivers light when you need it without having to worry about batteries at all.

SZOKLED Under Cabinet LED Light features:

This motion sensor lights turn on automatically within 10 ft in the dark. Turn off automatically after 12-17 seconds if no motion detected. It will turn on only when motion is detected in dark

Motion sensor closet lights can be installed in seconds by 3M adhesive strip with magnetic and detach easily also, change battery easily, no tools, screws

Night lights include 10 pcs high quality LEDs, Not like a reading lamp but enough to see clearly in dark, operated by 4pcs AAA battery, low power consumption, long battery lifespan, rechargeable battery is highly recommended

