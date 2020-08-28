This rechargeable LED flashlight offers both crank and solar power at just $7

VADIV Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the MECO Crank/Solar Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $6.99 Prime shipped with the code CYF3UOLR at checkout. Stormy season is in full swing across much of the US, and with it comes the potential for power outages. This LED flashlight offers two ways to power it, either solar or crank. This means that during the day, the sun’s rays can keep it going and at night you can spin the crank to enjoy illumination, all the while you’ll never have to replace the batteries. There’s even a carabiner that makes it super simple to keep this flashlight with you at all times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need something battery-powered? Well, this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED flashlights is just $6.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find that batteries are included here, and there’s up to 60-hours of runtime on a single set, delivering plenty of illumination in times of need.

Something else that every emergency kit should have is a good knife, because you never know when you’ll need one. We’ve got the Kershaw Natrix and Husker folding pocket knives on sale from $26 shipped right now, so be sure to check that out.

MECO Crank/Solar LED Flashlight features:

Emergency flashlight with a built-In rechargeable battery, store energy in for a long time.

High conversion efficiency, cranking for 6 mins gives an hour light, Ready for the uncertain world.

Classic design, durable, outdoor survival gear, best gift for outdoor.

