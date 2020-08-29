Bosch and Hitachi tool discounts land at Amazon + Woot with pricing from $89

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for $101.35 shipped. That’s $47 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This hammer drill/driver combo utilizes a brushless motor that’s ready to deliver longer runtime and additional power. It’s strong enough to deliver 490-inch-pounds of torque and boasts an all-metal chuck for more durability. It weighs in at just 2.4-pounds. Ratings are still rolling in for this specific tool, but Bosch is reputable. Continue reading to find more Bosch and Hitachi tool discounts.

We’ve also spotted the Bosch 7.25-inch Circular Saw for $89 shipped at Amazon. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. I owned a similar circular saw for years now and it’s come in handy on several occasions. This model features a left-blade design, anti-snag lower guard, 15-amp motor, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yet another discount in is a today-only deal on Hitachi’s Metabo 18V Cordless Drill and Driver Combo Kit for $109.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. This deal is $51 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. Buyers will score a cordless drill, impact driver, two batteries, a bag, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bosch 18V Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit features:

Powerful hammer drill/driver design – made with a brushless motor to deliver runtime and power for tough applications

EC Brushless motor – efficient power that delivers 490 In. -Lbs. of torque and outstanding runtime

Precision clutch with 20+1 settings – provides driving accuracy for reduced fastener damage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!