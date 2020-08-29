Bosch and Hitachi tool discounts land at Amazon + Woot with pricing from $89

- Aug. 29th 2020 10:25 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for $101.35 shipped. That’s $47 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This hammer drill/driver combo utilizes a brushless motor that’s ready to deliver longer runtime and additional power. It’s strong enough to deliver 490-inch-pounds of torque and boasts an all-metal chuck for more durability. It weighs in at just 2.4-pounds. Ratings are still rolling in for this specific tool, but Bosch is reputable. Continue reading to find more Bosch and Hitachi tool discounts.

We’ve also spotted the Bosch 7.25-inch Circular Saw for $89 shipped at Amazon. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. I owned a similar circular saw for years now and it’s come in handy on several occasions. This model features a left-blade design, anti-snag lower guard, 15-amp motor, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yet another discount in is a today-only deal on Hitachi’s Metabo 18V Cordless Drill and Driver Combo Kit for $109.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. This deal is $51 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. Buyers will score a cordless drill, impact driver, two batteries, a bag, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bosch 18V Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Kit features:

  • Powerful hammer drill/driver design – made with a brushless motor to deliver runtime and power for tough applications
  • EC Brushless motor – efficient power that delivers 490 In. -Lbs. of torque and outstanding runtime
  • Precision clutch with 20+1 settings – provides driving accuracy for reduced fastener damage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Bosch

About the Author