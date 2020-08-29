Shave easily with these Philips Norelco electric razors from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Philips Norelco Electric Razors from $60 shipped. Our favorite is the Shaver 9700 with SmartClean at $179.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s price is one of the best we’ve seen since Black Friday 2017 when it hit $170. This shaver is designed to work both wet or dry, giving you the ability to easily shave at the sink or in the shower. Each head of this razor moves and cuts independently with an 8-direction flex, allowing it to follow your face’s curves. There’s a speed setting that lets you pick the perfect option for your skin and face type for the perfect shave. Plus, the included base will clean, lubricate, and charge your shaver with the click of a button. Rated 4.4/5 stars. View the other discounts on Amazon’s landing page.

Save some cash when opting for the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro. I use this razor to trim up every time I shave and love it. It’s not great for cutting longer beard hair, though you’ll get attachments in the box that can assist with that in a pinch. But, when it comes to close shaves without any cream or water, this razor gets the job done easily. At just $80, this is a fantastic option to keep in your bathroom if you’re looking for a more compact trimming solution.

However, for those on a tighter budget, be sure to give Gillette’s Fusion5 Razor a look. It comes with two blade refills and is my go-to when I’m looking to trim up in a more simple way. The Fusion5 provides a close shave with minimal force, making it a great option for getting rid of your stubble if it’s been a while since you last trimmed up. For just $8, this is a no-brainer buy if you’re wanting to stay clean-shaven on a budget.

Philips Norelco Shaver 9700 with SmartClean features:

Designed for a close shave in mind, Philips Norelco Shaver 9700 always delivers superior closeness in a single pass, even on 3 day beards.

Each shaving head independently moves in 8 directions to follow your face’s every curve. This superior contouring helps capture up to 20 percent more hair while the shaving system cuts up to 30 percent closer.

Choose the speed setting that best fits your skin and hair type: Slow (for an even more skin friendly shave), Medium (for a thorough shave), and Fast (for a high powered shave).

Shave wherever and however you’d like. Facial cleansing brush attachment delivers a thoroughly deep clean while remaining gentle on the skin. The SmartClean System allows for easy shaver maintenance.

The rechargeable lithium ion battery delivers the power of a corded shaver without the hassle of a cord. 60 minutes of shaving time, with a digital interface that displays battery level percentage.

