Just $7.50 each scores you a 3-pack of rechargeable under-cabinet LED lights

Ansuo (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Rechargeable Under-cabinet LED Lights for $23.79 Prime shipped with the code TB6PIYEX at checkout. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal drops over $10 off the price you’d normally pay for this 3-pack of rechargeable LED lights. Each light can run for 2- to 3-hours of use (either continuous or intermittent) before it’s time to recharge. The included remote helps you to turn on all three at once, or even change the brightness with ease. Rated 4/5 stars.

Should you just need a single strip, this rechargeable motion-sensing LED light is available on Amazon for just $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This offers a similar built-in rechargeable battery like today’s lead deal does, but slims down and only packs a single light and not three.

Need portable illumination? Well, $15 Prime shipped is a great option. I just picked one up and absolutely love it. There are two brightness levels and a built-in rechargeable battery. The best part is it’s just $15 Prime shipped and takes up very little room in your pocket.

Ansuo Rechargeable Under-cabinet LED features:

New Upgrade Three colors modes options:Each light consists of 20 light sources.10 yellow lights (3000K) 10 white lights (6000K) and combined colors (4500K).So you can change the color and dimming as you like through touch control or remote control.

