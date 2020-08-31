Upgrade your smart home with gear from Meross priced from just $18

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its smart home gear on sale from $18 Prime shipped with item-specific promo codes. One of our favorites is the Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener for $27.71 when you use the code XODBG2LY at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s deal comes within $1 of our last mention and is the best available. If you’re after ways to further upgrade your smart home, the garage door opener is a great place to start. Today’s lead deal offers Wi-Fi connectivity and universal compatibility with most garage doors. You’ll find Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT integrations here, offering a wide range of options when it comes to voice commands. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great Meross smart home gear from $18.

We’ve also spotted that Meross Direct via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Outdoor Dual Smart Plug for $17.99 with the code 3AKZL953 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this sale saves you nearly 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering dual plugs that are individually controlled, you’ll enjoy Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings compatibility here as well. Great for commanding outdoor lights, speakers, and more, this is a backyard oasis must-have. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Something else that we saw at Meross Direct via Amazon is a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $35.74 with the code MYJ4EZKK and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $45, you’ll save nearly $10 with today’s deal and this makes each switch under $9 each. Similarly to the products above, you’ll find Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings compatibility here, delivering a well-rounded smart home experience. These smart switches make it simple to make an entire room voice-controlled without replacing individual bulbs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener! Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

