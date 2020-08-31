Oakley, Ray-Ban, Persol, more up to 60% off during Sunglass Hut’s Season Sale

Sunglass Hut has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 60% off and $30 off polarized styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Burberry, Persol, Michael Kors, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Oakley Holston Sunglasses. This style is timeless and very versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $146, however you can currently find them marked down from $80. These sunglasses are also gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them, and they’re available in several color options. They also have stylish side logos and were designed for sports, so the frame is durable. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You can also update your everyday accessories with the Fossil So Long Summer Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide including smartwatches for $99.

