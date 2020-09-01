Express Pre-Fall Sale takes up to 50% off jeans, t-shirts, dress clothes, more

The Express Get A Feel for Fall Sale takes up to 50% off new arrivals. Plus, Express is taking up to 80% off clearance styles. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on denim, tops, sweaters, outerwear, suits, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Stretch Medium Wash Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale they’re marked down to $44. These stretch-infused jeans were made to promote comfort and they have the perfect medium-wash. This style also has a hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look and the slim-fit is also flattering. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Fossil So Long Summer Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and smartwatches for $99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!