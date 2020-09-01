HP’s AirPrint-enabled laser printer includes 500-sheets of paper at $160.50

Staples is currently offering the HP LaserJet Pro M404dn AirPrint Laser Printer for $160.55 shipped when you buy this pack of 24-pound 92-brightness paper and stack the codes 85671 and 29799 at checkout. For comparison, the printer alone normally goes for $300 at Amazon, though it’s on sale for $179 there right now. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re working from home right now, there’s a good chance that you’ll need a quality printer. Generally speaking, laser is the best way to go as it delivers pages that are instantly dry and can be more cost-effective than inkjet. You’ll also get AirPrint compatibility here, which makes it super simple to print from any Apple device. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the duplex function of today’s lead deal to save a few bucks. Amazon has the HP LaserJet Pro M404n AirPrint Laser Printer for $149 shipped. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on duplex printing, which means it won’t automatically flip the page to print on the opposite side. Instead, you’ll have to take the page and insert it upside down in the paper tray for it to print on the backside. But, it still offers the same benefits as today’s lead deal with AirPrint and the cost-effectiveness of laser printing.

Get rid of the HP namesake and opt for Lexmark’s color laser printer to save even more. Coming in at around $121 shipped, this model sports color printing, which both HP units above lack. You’ll also net AirPrint compatibility, and auto-duplexing. The difference is that color laser toner will cost a bit more than monochrome if that’s not something you’re entirely in need of.

HP LaserJet Pro features:

Built to keep your business moving forward Print consistently high-quality documents with the HP LaserJet Pro M404dn, A monochrome laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

Best in class security a suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional Pin/pull printing, help protect your laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data

Speed through tasks stay productive with automatic 2 sided printing, A 250 sheet input tray, fast first page out time, and Print speeds of up to 40 pages a minute from this Black and White laser printer

