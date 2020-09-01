J.Crew’s Hello Fall Event takes 40% off your purchase: Jeans, sweaters, more

Sep. 1st 2020

0

J.Crew’s Hello Fall Event takes 40% off your purchase with promo code BYESUMMER at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a perfect time to update your denim for the fall season. For men, the 770 Straight-Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for $75 and originally was priced at $125. These jeans have a trendy medium-wash as well as a flattering tapered leg. You can easily dress this style up or down seamlessly with sneakers or dress shoes alike. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below the jump or check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

