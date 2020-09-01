Rockport’s Labor Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Dress shoes, sandals, more

For a limited time only, Rockport takes 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes for a new season with deals on dress shoes, sneakers, loafers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the DresSports Business 2 Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $88. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $125. This style will give you a polished look whether you wear them with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. It’s also available in two color options and they’re lightweight as well as cushioned to promote comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

