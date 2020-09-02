Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Sale takes 50% sitewide with deals from just $10

Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Sale is live and taking 50% off sitewide. Plus, Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 50% off clearance with promo code CAMPFIRE at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your fall outerwear and wardrobe with deals from $10. Customers receive free delivery on all orders of $49 or more. For men, the MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest is currently on sale for $89 and originally was priced at $149. This vest is highly packable, which is great for traveling and it’s lightweight. It’s also available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 260 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

