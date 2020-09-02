TaoTronics’ highly-rated light therapy lamp drops to $24 at Amazon (35% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp for $24.13 Prime shipped with the code IKYYW4RM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $38, today’s deal saves you more than 35% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you have a hard time waking up in the morning, adding a light therapy lamp to your routine could be beneficial. It simulates the sunrise, which can help with a more gradual wake-up. It can also help in the winter if the area in which you live doesn’t see a lot of sunlight, as it simulates the same color temperature as being outside with a 6500K white balance. Rated 5/5 stars from over 1,000 happy shoppers.

Looking to save some cash, but still pick up a light therapy lamp? This model ditches the TaoTronics namesake to keep some extra dough in your pocket. At $21.44 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this model offers up to 10,000-lux, which is similar to output that today’s lead deal packs. Otherwise, features are similar, though the overall design and build quality might not be quite the same as what you’ll find from TaoTronics.

However, for a more customized experience, this TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Bulb is a fantastic solution. With a tunable white design, it can change between 2700K to 5000K, making it super simple to match your existing bulbs. Plus, at $20 Prime shipped, it comes in at the lowest price of today’s mentions.

TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp features:

10000 Lux Bright Light Therapy: Simulating natural daylight at 6500K, the glare-free light therapy lamp helps to effectively combat gloomy mood and rainy days, no risk of sunburn as this lamp is UV-free

20%-100% Customized Brightness: Easily adjust the brightness to cater to various needs, moods, lighting distances, and during autumn and winter days

60 Energy-Efficient LEDs: More LEDs are used to deliver the full brightness at only 12W, does not emit any UV light or other polluting radiation

