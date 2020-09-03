Nomad’s Labor Day sale takes 20% off site-wide with Base Station Hub $80, more

Nomad’s Labor Day sale is live with 20% off nearly every item on its site when you use the code LABORDAY at checkout. Shipping fees may apply and can vary. One of our favorite deals is the Base Station Hub Edition at $79.96 with the aforementioned code. Normally $100, our last mention was $70 and today’s deal is among the lowest that we’ve seen outside of that previous drop. When it comes to Nomad’s Base Stations, the Hub Edition is among my favorites. You’ll find an 18W USB-C PD plug on the back, as well as 7.5W USB-A port, and three different Qi zones which offer up to 10W of power. I love it because I can use it to charge my Apple Watch via USB-A, iPad Pro via USB-C, and then both my and my wife’s iPhones on the wireless charging pads every night. The similar Base Station Apple Watch Edition is rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review of the Apple Watch Edition. Also, be sure to check out our announcement coverage as well. Head below for more of our top picks, but be sure to swing by Nomad to view everything in the sale (sorry, no Base Station Pro this time around.)

Our top 20% off picks at Nomad:

Speaking of Nomad, did you see the latest Base Station Pro? While it’s not included in today’s sale, it offers AirPower-like function and delivers the ultimate wireless charging experience.

Nomad Base Station Hub Edition features:

Charges up to 4 devices simultaneously

Up to 10W wireless charging speed

USB-C PD 18W port

USB-A 7.5W port

Padded leather wireless charging surface

Ambient light sensor dims LED’s at night

