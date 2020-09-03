Pit Boss’ 1-burner portable gas griddle drops to an Amazon low at $75

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 1-burner Portable Gas Griddle for $74.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $100 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. There’s nothing like cooking with gas, and Pit Boss’ portable griddle uses propane to give you a nice and even heat. The top is made from cast iron, which is pre-seasoned so it’s ready-to-go as soon as you get it. It’s 15,000-BTU, meaning there’s more than enough heat to cook an entire meal with ease. The portable design also makes it super simple to take with you on trips to the lake, beach, or anywhere else, as well as just use it on your back patio. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something similar, but also a bit lower-cost? Well, ditching the Pit Boss namesake can help there. Royal Gourmet has a 17-inch portable propane griddle that’s available for $70 shipped on Amazon. You’ll find very similar specs here compared to Pit Boss, though the overall design is a bit different.

If you’re looking for something to toss on the grill or use on your gas stove, Lodge has you covered. This reversible pre-seasoned cast iron griddle has a grilling side and is built to withstand the oven, grill, or stovetop. It’s just $30 shipped and would make a great addition to any kitchen.

Pit Boss Portable Griddle features:

289 sq. in. cooking area

4. 7mm thick pre-seasoned griddle top

Portable size perfect for outdoor or home use

Four black non-slip legs for standing support

