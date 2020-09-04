Saucony’s Labor Day Event takes 25% off sale styles from $26 shipped

The Saucony Labor Day Weekend Event takes 25% off sale styles with code SEPT25 at checkout. All orders receive free standard shipping. Get moving this fall with new running shoes at a great price. One of the most notable deals for men are the Rise ISO 2 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These shoes were designed to go for miles with supportive materials as well as a cushioned insole. They’re also lightweight and flexible to conform to every stride. They’re available in a pretty greyish blue color and rated 4.5/5 stars from Saucony customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off top brands.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

