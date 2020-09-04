Amazon takes up to 40% off Timbuk2, Fossil, + Osprey bags, now priced from $41

- Sep. 4th 2020 2:38 pm ET

Today we’ve spotted Timbuk2, Fossil, and Osprey bags up to 40% off at Amazon. Our favorite from the bunch is Timbuk2’s Deploy Convertible Backpack Pannier for $134.75 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and marks the first 2020 Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. This backpack doubles as a pannier that’s ready to also attach to your bike. Everything inside is easily accessible thanks to a front flap pocket that is secured using magnets. There’s enough room for a 13-inch MacBook or similarly-sized laptop, making it a solid choice for many. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Fossil Sport Nylon Backpack for $40.80 shipped at Amazon. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Today’s deal is up to $27 off regular offers there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. This offering boasts a vibrant colorway that’s all but certain to stand out from the pack. Inside you’ll find a padded sleeve ready to accommodate most 15-inch laptops. Rated 5/5 stars.

Last on today’s list is the Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack for $41.93 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. This backpack takes a unique approach, with a minimalistic design that stands on its own. Like the Fossil bag above, there’s room for a 15-inch laptop and other features include stretchable shoulder straps and a NeoSpacer covered ridged-foam rear panel. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Timbuk2 Deploy Backpack features:

  • THE DEPLOY CONVERTIBLE PACK: A truly wearable pack pannier that fits on your back as well as it does on your bike
  • KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Easy access front flap pocket with magnetic closure; Quick side access zipper to the laptop pocket, fits up to 13″ laptop; Deep, stretchy side pockets designed for on-back access
  • CLEVER EXTRAS: Reflective zipper pulls; Reinforced drainage holes in the back; Rubber bands have closing metal hooks; Secure attachment points for quick install on and off bike rack; Side reflective hits; Airmesh back pods keep pannier attachment hardware off your back

