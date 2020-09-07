Old Navy’s Labor Day Event offers deals from just $6 + up to 60% off sitewide

Old Navy’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off everything with deals from $6. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe for this fall with deals on jeans, sweatshirts, shoes, activewear, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the StretchTech Go-Dry Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $32 and originally were priced at $45. These pants can be dressed up or down seamlessly and were made for comfort. This style is infused with stretch for added mobility and has an adjustable waist-band for a precise fit. Plus, they’re quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and come in several color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!