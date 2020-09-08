Milwaukee tools up to 45% off in today’s Home Depot Special Buy

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off Milwaukee tools and accessories. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup, as well. Headlining today’s promotion is the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Cordless Hammer Drill with Battery for $119. Regularly $150 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since early summer. With a lightweight design, this hammer drill offers enough power to tackle basic DIY tasks around the house. You’ll receive the drill itself, a battery, charger, and a handful of other accessories with the purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks in today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless Grinder with Battery for $149. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $200. If you’re an avid grinder, you know that keeping the power cord out of harm’s way is a constant challenge. The cordless design of Milwaukee’s grinder eliminates those concerns with its all-in-one design thanks to the included 5Ah battery. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Milwaukee tools and accessories. Be sure to act quickly, however, if anything catches your eye as some listings are beginning to sell out.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together an at-home workstation.

Milwaukee M12 FUEL Hammer Drill features:

This 1/2 in. chuck, 12-Volt hammer drill is lightweight and compact with the power to perform a range of applications. Its brushless motor delivers 1700 RMPs and 350 in./lbs. of torque. This portable drill weighs just 2.3 lbs., which is great for overhead positions.

