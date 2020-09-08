Shield your Switch Lite with PowerA’s Stealth Case Kit for $7 (Save 53%)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite for $7.08 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 53% off regular pricing and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $3. The kit is comprised of a zippered Switch Lite case, screen protector, and microfiber cleaning cloth. Inside of the case you’ll find a felt lining that’s ready to protect you screen from scratches and scuffs. PowerA backs this kit with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a way to safely haul your Switch Lite, why not go for a ride on Swagtron’s Electric Scooter? Its price has dropped to $90, placing it within $5 of its Amazon low. With a weight of 8.1-pounds, this unit is easy to take out and put away.

And if you’re a Zelda fan, brace yourself because Nintendo has unveiled Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. This title is said to explore the events that lead to what took place in Breath of the Wild. Swing by our coverage to find gameplay footage, developer commentary, and more.

PowerA Stealth Switch Lite Case Kit features:

Zippered soft outer shell precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite

Kit includes screen protector with applicator, and microfiber cleaning cloth

Internal felt lining with built in play Stand – pair with a POWER A enhanced wireless Controller to use play-stand.

Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty: register at PowerA.Com

