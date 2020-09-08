Swagtron’s Electric Scooter hits $90, now within $5 of its Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $89.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to easily transport from A to B, this electric scooter is here to save the day. It weighs in at just 8.1-pounds and can go up to 7.5MPH. An aluminum stem extends from 31.9- to 38-inches, ensuring a wide variety of riders can enjoy taking it for a spin. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Alert pedestrians and other riders ahead of you with this $10 bell. It clips onto a handle bar and makes it a cinch to chime when the need arises. A design that rotates 360-degrees helps ensure you won’t have a hard time fitting it to your new ride.

Once you’ve landed back at home, it’s time to brush up your programming skills. Thankfully a new low on Sphero’s Mini Robot Soccer Ball makes this more affordable than ever. Right now you can score it for less than $26, confirming that now is an excellent time for budding software engineers to strike.

Swagtron Glide SK3 Electric Scooter features:

The familiarity of a traditional kick scooter that delivers boosted speed-control on demand up to 7.5 mph.

The 4.7-inch front wheel adds personality to the ride, thanks to eye-catching red-green LED front wheel.

Aluminum stem extends from 31. 9 to 38 inches for optimal riding comfort as your kid continues to grow.

