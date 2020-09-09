Citizen’s Eco-Drive Light-Powered Smartwatch falls to $218, more from $52

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity Smartwatch for $218 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. Unlike almost every other smartwatch out there, this Citizen Eco-Drive solution ditches the need for charging. It’s powered by any light and never needs a battery. This specific model features a 46mm case and is water-resistant in depths of up to 330-feet. It pairs with iOS or Android smartphones via Bluetooth to easily ping your device, deliver alerts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals.

More watch deals:

Love it or hate it, charging batteries is something we can’t get away from with larger tech devices. Thankfully a new solution from Satechi has arrived to simplify charging when away from an outlet. It’s called Quatro Wireless and manages to wield a built-in Apple Watch charger, Qi coil, USB-C, and more. Read all about it in today’s release coverage.

Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity Smartwatch features:

Citizen Eco-Drive. Powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery.

5 year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 46mm

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

