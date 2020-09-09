Citizen’s Eco-Drive Light-Powered Smartwatch falls to $218, more from $52

- Sep. 9th 2020 3:03 pm ET

From $52
0

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity Smartwatch for $218 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. Unlike almost every other smartwatch out there, this Citizen Eco-Drive solution ditches the need for charging. It’s powered by any light and never needs a battery. This specific model features a 46mm case and is water-resistant in depths of up to 330-feet. It pairs with iOS or Android smartphones via Bluetooth to easily ping your device, deliver alerts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals.

More watch deals:

Love it or hate it, charging batteries is something we can’t get away from with larger tech devices. Thankfully a new solution from Satechi has arrived to simplify charging when away from an outlet. It’s called Quatro Wireless and manages to wield a built-in Apple Watch charger, Qi coil, USB-C, and more. Read all about it in today’s release coverage.

Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity Smartwatch features:

  • Citizen Eco-Drive. Powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery.
  • 5 year limited manufacturer’s warranty.
  • Quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 46mm
  • Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $52
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Skagen

Skagen
Timex Citizen

About the Author