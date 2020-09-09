Tested: Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-port Adapter delivers premium connectivity

- Sep. 9th 2020 2:56 pm ET

If you’re currently packing one of the latest MacBooks from Apple, chances are you’ve considered adding a USB dongle to the mix. There are plenty of options out there at various price points. But perhaps none match the look and feel of Apple’s ecosystem quite like the Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-port Adapter. Packing Ethernet, an aluminum design that matches your MacBook, and a slim design, there’s a lot to like here. As long as you’re willing to shell out $80. Head below for a quick overview and some hands-on thoughts from the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Satechi delivers multi-port connectivity in slim package

At its core, there’s plenty of connectivity on the $80 USB-C Slim Multi-port Adapter, including Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and micro/SD card readers.

There are other products out there that pack this type of connectivity but Satechi points to its premium design as a major selling point. Of course, that’s reflected in the price point, as well.

One other notable difference between Satechi’s product and other options on the market today is its collapsible design, which lets it be much thinner than competitors. The Ethernet port fully folds down when not in use, cutting down on the bulk overall.

satechi usb-c slim sale

Here’s an overview of notable specs:

  • New Gigabit Ethernet port for stable network connection on-the-go
  • 4K HDMI output – up to 30Hz
  • USB-C PD charging – up to 60W
  • Two USB 3.0 ports and micro/SD card reader slots
  • Compatible with most Type-C tablets and laptops with USB-C PD protocol

Tested with 9to5Toys

Without a doubt, Satechi’s Slim USB-C Adapter delivers a sleek design. If that’s your major concern, then there’s a lot to like here. If you want the lowest-cost possible, there are comparable options out there for less that will fit the bill.

It’s a premium product, without a doubt, that delivers ample connectivity for $80. Of particular note for me is the inclusion of SD and microSD card readers along with HDMI and Ethernet. That’s 4/4 on the connectivity scale with at least two of those often skipped on products like this. Satechi checks all the boxes here.

satechi ethernet

Additionally, the color options are a selling point if you’re in the premium crowd. Of course, there’s the usual Space Gray, but the blacked-out version is certainly my favorite.

Apple’s latest MacBooks deliver on performance and that’s expected to continue with new models coming down the pipeline. But the lacking I/O is a concern for some, particularly content creators. With that in mind, the Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-port Adapter is an absolute winner in my book.

Buy Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-port Adapter

