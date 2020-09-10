Score a 4-pack of 650-lumen solar outdoor LED lights for just $5.50 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM 40-LED Solar Lights for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code N2FOS48B at checkout. This saves you nearly $20 from its regular going rate and makes each solar LED light just $5.50 each. Whether your yard isn’t bright enough at night, or maybe a walkway that isn’t properly illuminated at your house, these lights can remedy the situation. Each one offers 650-lumens of brightness and is powered by the sun, meaning there are no batteries to change or wires to run. This makes them entirely wireless and easy to install. Each light has three modes: sensor, dim light sensor, and medium-light stay-on. Sensor-only means the light turns on just when it detects movement, the dim light sensor gives a low-power light at all times, and medium stay-on just turns on at dusk and off at sunrise at medium power. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking to add a bit of flair to your outdoor space, this solar-powered LED string light kit is a great way to do just that. With a 2-pack of 72-feet of string lights, you’ll be able to cover your entire patio with ease here. The built-in solar panel ensures no wires are needed to run these LEDs, and at just $19.50 Prime shipped, it’s a budget-focused purchase that you’ll love.

Looking to mount your new solar lights without screws? Well, a roll of Scotch heavy-duty outdoor double-sided tape will do the trick. There’s enough here to mount all of your new lights with leftover at only $7.50 Prime shipped, making it a low-cost mounting solution.

LITOM Solar LED Light features:

World-Leading Solar Lights Brand: As a world leader in the solar light industry, LITOM stays attention on creating innovative products to provide the best lighting experience for global customers. More than 5,000,000 customers chose LITOM and the number is growing up.

